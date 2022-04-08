Annual Plant Sale

Calling all plant parents and green-thumb-curious folk: the sale that will kick start your spring botanical spree has sprung. The Sill — one of our reader’s favorite digital destinations for all their horticultural needs — is hosting its Annual Sidewalk Sale. Starting today through March 21, get up to 50% on some of its best-selling sprouts and bundled plant sets, including 24-hour deals that rotate daily. With spring officially kicking off on Sunday, March 20, there’s no better time to add some nature to your space. Whether it’s trendy potted palms, dried pampas grass, or pet-friendly greenery, there are plenty of slashed-priced seedlings ahead. We'd suggest digging up your credit card and tilling your cart before the best deals get harvested.

GARDENING ・ 24 DAYS AGO