Phoenix, AZ

Paramedic killed in ambulance, semi crash

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProcessional of firefighter EMT killed on SR 87 heads toward medical examiner's office. A firefighter EMT has died and two others are hurt after a crash involving a semi-truck and a...

Bryan Hunt
1d ago

Our Heavenly Father, I pray that you wrap your loving arms around his family, coworkers and others touched by his death. I pray that we realize everyday is precious and we must keep your love in our hearts. In Jesus name Amen

Officials identify firefighter killed in a crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance

SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Globe Fire Department has identified the EMT who was killed in a crash after a crash involving a semi-truck and a Salt River Pima-Maricopa Fire Department ambulance on State Route 87 near McDowell Road Friday afternoon. On Saturday afternoon, fire officials confirmed to Arizona’s Family that Brendan Bessee was killed in that crash. Bessee was a part of the Globe Fire/Medical/Rescue Reserve and recently transferred to the Salt River Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT.
