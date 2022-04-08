ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS | Rockies Opening Day 2022

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant, front, jokes with manager Bud Black...

www.9news.com

ESPN

Rox best Dodgers, wind as Black earns 1,000th managerial win

DENVER -- — The trivia question stumped Bud Black: Who was the opposing team's center fielder when he got his first win as a major league manager all the way back in 2007?. Answer: None other than good friend and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “I did not know that,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Opening Day: Kris Bryant Brings Huge Playoff Experience To The Rockies

DENVER (CBS4) – Kris Bryant is no stranger to success. He singlehandedly has seen more postseason success than the entire Rockies roster combined. (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) He’s 30 years old and has already won a Rookie of the Year Award, an MVP Trophy, and a World Series ring. He’s been to four All-Star games, and he’s made the playoffs in six of the seven years he’s been in the league. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) “It feels pretty special,” Bryant told reporters after winning it all with the Cubs. He played on a Giants team that...
DENVER, CO
Sports
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
DENVER, CO
9News

Not as windy, warmer Friday

Finally! Colorado gets a break from the ruthless wind. We'll have plenty of sunshine, warmer temperatures and a light breeze for Opening Day at Coors Field Friday.
COLORADO STATE
numberfire.com

Yonathan Daza starting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Yonathan Daza as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Daza will bat eighth and cover centerfield, while Sam Hilliard takes the afternoon off. Daza has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.2 fantasy points against the...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz catching for Colorado Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Elias Diaz as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Diaz will step in behind home plate and bat seventh while Dom Nunez takes a seat. Diaz has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against...
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Series Up For Grabs At Coors Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies have split the first two games of the Opening Series at Coors Field and now meet Sunday afternoon in a rubber match. Still progressing through the first turn in their starting rotation, Julio Urias takes the mound for his 2022 debut. Urias’ start comes on an extra day of rest and after only pitching two-plus innings in the exhibition Freeway Series at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
