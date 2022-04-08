PHOTOS | Rockies Opening Day 2022

DENVER (CBS4) – Kris Bryant is no stranger to success. He singlehandedly has seen more postseason success than the entire Rockies roster combined. (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) He’s 30 years old and has already won a Rookie of the Year Award, an MVP Trophy, and a World Series ring. He’s been to four All-Star games, and he’s made the playoffs in six of the seven years he’s been in the league. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) “It feels pretty special,” Bryant told reporters after winning it all with the Cubs. He played on a Giants team that...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO