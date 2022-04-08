ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation still accepting applications for COVID-19 relief payments

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CbpN_0f3v8UW800
Cherokee Nation still accepting applications for COVID-19 relief payments

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has distributed more than $628 million in the form of $2,000 individual COVID assistance payments since last summer to help Cherokee citizens recover from the pandemic.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced in May 2021 that the tribe was dedicating 43 percent of the $1.8 Billion funds received from the American Rescue Act toward individual COVID assistance payments for Cherokees.

So far more than 313,900 Cherokee citizens have applied and received the payments.

“We know these assistance payments have tremendously helped our tribal citizens and their loved ones recover from the economic hardships faced from what has been the worst public health crisis in generations,” Chief Hoskin said. “The June 1, 2022 deadline for the assistance payments is approaching so we hope our Cherokee citizens who have not yet registered on our Gadugi Portal for the assistance payment will do so before the deadline as Deputy Chief and I are allowing for Cherokee citizens with pending citizenship applications to receive the funds after June 1 as long as their application is in.”

Those who have their Cherokee Nation citizenship application submitted to Registration by June 1, 2022 or currently have pending applications with Registration will also be eligible to still receive the $2,000 COVID assistance payment through June 1, 2024.

The Cherokee Nation has received the largest volume of citizenship applications ever over the past year. To meet the higher demand in applications, Registration has added more than 50 department staff and expanded shifts to Saturdays and until 7 p.m. during the weekdays.

“I commend our Registration department who has worked tirelessly to process the record number of citizenship applications received during COVID, as well as our IT department to ensure our Gadugi Portal was up and that citizens were successfully registered,” Deputy Chief Warner said. “This program was a major undertaking and a historic one for the Cherokee Nation but has helped so, so many of our families in their time of need.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Choctaw Nation outlines new COVID relief funding

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation has announced a second round of funding for the American Rescue Plan Act. The Economic Impact Recovery funds for adults and dependent minors are a part of a possible two-year distribution program for tribal members. Benefits include grocery allowances, stipends for internet...
DURANT, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tahlequah, OK
Health
City
Tahlequah, OK
Dayton Daily Magazine

Gov. DeWine signs COVID-19 relief order for medical facilities

Even though there has been a decrease in the number of cases in Ohio, officials are still trying to make sure that medical facilities work properly. Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Friday, March 18, that would set rules for how quickly and efficiently COVID-19 relief funds would be sent to medical facilities that care for people with intellectual disabilities, according to a statement from DeWine’s office.
OHIO STATE
Navy Times

VA caregiver program needs total overhaul as problems mount, advocates say

Veterans Affairs’ caregiver support programs need a significant overhaul to correct deep-seated flaws within current operations, veterans advocates told lawmakers Wednesday. A day after department leaders promised to halt all program dismissals amid criticism of new eligibility rules, a coalition of caregiver groups testified before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee that they are optimistic that real changes are on the way, but emphasized it will require more than just new rules and regulations.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cherokee Nation#Covid#The American Rescue Act#Cherokees#Gadugi Portal#Registration
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. fisheries netted $2.4M in improper COVID relief payments, watchdog says

State environmental officials ignored red flags and distributed nearly $2.4 million in possibly improper COVID-19 relief payments to New Jersey marine fisheries in 2020, according to a state Comptroller’s report released Thursday. The Comptroller’s Office investigated 24 of the 90 fisheries that pocketed federal CARES Act funds and found fault with 10 of them. The […] The post N.J. fisheries netted $2.4M in improper COVID relief payments, watchdog says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
AGRICULTURE
Lima News

Congress to provide more restaurants with coronavirus relief money

WASHINGTON, D. C. - The U.S. House of Representatives voted largely along party lines on Thursday to add an extra $42 billion to a coronavirus relief fund for restaurants and hotels. The money would aid more than 150,000 establishments around the country who missed out on earlier emergency grants. House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
moneytalksnews.com

What to Expect in the Rental Application Process

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Point2. Like when applying for a job, you also need to apply as a tenant when you want to move into a new apartment. In the U.S. and Canada, potential tenants are often required to submit a rental application form to the landlord or property management company when they wish to rent a unit. The form basically provides the owner with all the information they need to determine whether a candidate can reliably pay the rent.
HOUSE RENT
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy