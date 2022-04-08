ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City school board member Kara Hendrickson passes away

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City School District released the following statement on Friday:

The Park City School District sends its condolences to the family and friends of board member Kara Hendrickson. Everyone she met could feel Ms. Hendrickson’s passion for education and her commitment to her community.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of Kara’s passing this morning. She was a dedicated teacher, community leader, and friend,” said board members Anne Peters, Andrew Caplan, Wendy Crossland, and Erin Grady.

“Kara’s perspective, humor, and good nature always set a positive tone and left us smiling.”

Mrs. Hendrickson was a staple in the Park City community where she lived for the past 25 years, enjoying life and community in Summit Park and Jeremy Ranch.

She served on the board starting in January 2019, representing District 4. A retired educator, Ms. Hendrickson had 30 years of experience in public education. She had taught for 14 years as a teacher in both the Salt Lake and Granite School Districts before teaching Jeremy Ranch Elementary in Park City, where she taught for 16 years.

She served as an instructional coach, Olympic liaison, and committee member on various school boards, district, and community committees. Even in retirement, her passion for education continued to shine as she would substitute teach for her colleagues when the opportunity presented itself.

The Park City community will undoubtedly feel the loss of Ms. Hendrickson. Her dedication and commitment to students, families, and Park City’s needs will leave a lasting impact on her community.


