ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Newell: Locals fed up with progressive direction of the city

By Newell Normand
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIdMa_0f3v8GPC00

I came across an opinion piece the other day authored by a woman that lives in New Orleans that examines progressive police reform in the city. Meghann McCracken experienced similar progressive reforms in her native Northern California, which led her to New Orleans, only to be faced with the same problems of crime and drugs infiltrating her community.

What motivated you to write this piece?

I have lived in New Orleans for my entire adult life. I'm originally from Northern California and I moved here after college from San Francisco. I've been turning to personal essays as a response to a lot of the political shifts that have been happening  over the last ten years. I've been a lifelong liberal, but found myself at odds with a lot of people in my community over my opinions. Although I'm not an expert on law enforcement or any of these issues, I’ve experienced a lot of these cultural and political changes on the West Coast and I've watched them slip into New Orleans. Things have gotten so bad that I recently have decided to move to another parish and I felt the need to articulate that experience.

The decision to move is one you didn’t take lightly.You did so because you thought it was necessary?

I've been part of a large thriving community in New Orleans. I've lost friends over some of my opinions and I've watched my neighborhood start to backslide. I went through Katrina, I didn't really come to New Orleans trying to change or import my values from California. I just let New Orleans change me and became part of the community here and respected what I found here. I think it made me a better person. In the next wave of migration, I noticed a lot of people trying to change the city in some good ways, but also some troubling, and paternalistic ways…what really troubled me is the rise in crime.

When we talk about these cultural left ideological policies, you already know New Orleans is going to be a very dangerous spot if it isn’t already.

There's a lot of naivete on the far left about what happens when you take away law enforcement. You see a lot of these utopian ideas which lead to graffiti, hypodermic needles everywhere, and huge communities of homeless people. And no one's doing anything about it!  Then there becomes this draw to the city by a lot of fringe people and people with mental health problems and addiction. I see the repercussions of that in my neighborhood right now.

It seems like many people misinterpret your writing as creating friction instead of really highlighting the priorities of a community.

I get a lot of private support, and I get absolutely reamed too. People are afraid they’re going to be canceled… I've been self-employed as a freelance writer for the last 10 years and I feel morally compelled to say something. I get pushback from other people who accuse me of creating conflict. My answer to them is that debate in the public sphere is necessary and essential for democracy. We absolutely must discuss these things and we used to discuss them civilly.

Comments / 3

Related
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans landlord accused of favoring ‘skinny white girls’ hauled back into federal court

A federal court judge recently rebuked a New Orleans landlord for failing to comply with the terms of a settlement over alleged discrimination and harassment of tenants. Jerry Kelly Jr. had agreed not to have direct contact with renters for 10 years after the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center sued him in 2018 for, among other things, allegedly grabbing one tenant’s buttocks and engaging in a pattern of only leasing to “skinny White girls.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MedicalXpress

COVID and racism cause nurses of color to face 'dual pandemic'

In a phenomenon that researchers are calling a "dual pandemic" because of the severity of the impact of coupled factors, a Rutgers School of Nursing research study has found that non-white nurses are suffering disproportionately from emotional distress, induced by a toxic stew of fears engendered by COVID-19 and reactions to workplace racism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
TMZ.com

D.C. Trucker Convoy Leader Vows to 'Tar and Feather' Black Lives Matter Plaza

Racial tension is simmering in the nation's capital where the so-called "People's Convoy" is taking a KKK-ish turn -- a protest leader invoked lynchings while promising to "take back" Black Lives Matter Plaza. The convoy of truckers has been roving around Washington D.C. highways for about 2 weeks, purportedly to...
PROTESTS
NBC News

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio serves as a brown face of white supremacy

It should come as no surprise that there are several Latino male white nationalists who have gotten disproportionate attention in recent years, but in a country that keeps misunderstanding why the U.S. Latino community is nowhere near close to being a monolith, it is critical to examine how this notion of Latino white nationalists still feels strange to some.
SOCIETY
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
NewsOne

White Students Face Backlash For 'Gangsta Night' Event

At Windsor Central High School in Windsor, New York, white students organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as Crips and the Bloods complete with accessories that allowed them to be walking Black stereotypes without a thought in their head about the actual Black people they were caricaturing.
WINDSOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
WWL

La. state senator from New Orleans cites gambling addiction, depression in resigning

NEW ORLEANS — Karen Carter Peterson, the Louisiana state senator representing New Orleans, has resigned after more than two decades in the Louisiana Legislature. "As I’ve previously shared, I have personally struggled with depression and a gambling addiction for the entirety of my legislative career; in fact, it has been close to 30 years," Peterson said in a prepared statement. "At this time, I must place all of my energy on my own mental health and personal well-being, and therefore have tendered my resignation effective immediately."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Night one of black spring break is underway

The master plan for the Gateway makes up 1.7 miles of roadway coming off Interstate 10 at exit 16. It’s all-inclusive, and the third-largest playground in the state of Mississippi. Welcome to Kids Kingdom at Friendship Park in Picayune. In the Kitchen with CB's Jamaican Jerk. Updated: 10 hours...
PICAYUNE, MS
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy