ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Death penalty possible in Vegas boy's body-in-freezer case

By KTNV Staff
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xH6Sm_0f3v81FY00

A prosecutor said the death penalty will be considered in the case of a Las Vegas man accused of kidnapping and killing a 4-year-old boy and hiding the body in a freezer while keeping the boy's mother captive.

A state court judge on Friday postponed Brandon Lee Toseland 's arraignment on 10 charges including murder, kidnapping and child abuse in the death of the boy and domestic battery against the child's mother.

PREVIOUS: State says Brandon Toseland went to 'incredible lengths' to hide death of boy found in freezer

Toseland has been jailed without bail since his arrest on Feb. 22, after the boy's 7-year-old sister gave her teacher notes saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl's brother was dead at Toseland's house.

Defense attorney Augustus Claus said Toseland will plead not guilty.

For continuing coverage of this case, visit ktnv.com/ChildHomicide .

This story was originally published by Ken Ritter of KTNV in Las Vegas , Nevada.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Child Abuse#Murder#Capital Punishment#State#Ktnv
Shine My Crown

83-Year-Old Transgender Woman Charged With Dismembering Her Third Alleged Murder Victim

An 83-year-old transgender woman who spent decades behind bars for the murders of two women---has been charged this week with killing and dismembering a third. Harvey Marcelin was accused of dumping a woman's body in a garbage bag on a Brooklyn street last week. The body was missing a head, arms and legs. Law enforcement says Marcelin was captured on surveillance video sitting on top of a human leg while riding around in a motorized scooter. A passerby then spotted the bag on his way to a friend's house and decided to open it up when it was still there on his way home. He then called 911.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Davenport Journal

Conwoman tricked her date she met on social media to come to her apartment before she and her accomplices burned him, stabbed him and forced him to call his family to come up with ransom money

The 22-year-old woman lured the male victim, whom she met on social media, to her home where she and three other men proceeded to torture the man and hold him hostage, while demanding the victim’s family pay a $100,000 ransom for his release. The unsuspecting 24-year-old man was tied up and burned while his kidnappers forced him to call his family to come up with $100,000 in ransom money to secure his release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy