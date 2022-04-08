Football: Foster steps down at East Palestine

Despite competing with a right hip injury, Westerville South girls track and field standout Marissa Saunders enjoyed a record-breaking 2021 season. Ten days after winning the Division I state title in the 100-meter hurdles (program-record 14.05 seconds) and placing eighth in the 300 hurdles (46.71), Saunders had surgery. She entered...
EAST PALESTINE — A pair of Beaver Local athletes ruled the running events on Saturday at the William E. Ward/East Palestine Girls Invitational at Reid Memorial Stadium. Kodi Kinsey claimed the girls running events MVP by winning the 100-meter hurdles (16.25), 300 hurdles (48.34) and by taking fourth in the 200 dash (26.88). Kinsey also won the long jump (16-5).
ASHLAND — The Ashland University football team finished its work Saturday afternoon right where it spent most of its time this spring — indoors.
With the weather outside alternating from rain to sleet to snow and occasional sun, the Eagles wrapped up spring camp with the annual Purple and Gold scrimmage in the new...
Ohio State sophomore guard Anyssa Jones puts up a shot during the Ohio State-Alabama State game Dec. 15, 2021. Ohio State won 97-51. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Sophomore guard Anyssa Jones announced Friday she is transferring to the University of Dayton to complete her final three years of eligibility.
Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The game took place at Wheeling Park High School. Ohio had an early lead but West Virginia was getting it done from long range early. Alec Poland from Morgantown cashed in from deep. Korey Beckett showed off that he just wasn’t a weapon on the football field and capitalized from […]
