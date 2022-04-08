ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Football: Foster steps down at East Palestine

By Dana Balash
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the high school football starting in 20 weeks, East Palestine is...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salem News Online

Salem girls claim East Palestine Invite title

EAST PALESTINE — A pair of Beaver Local athletes ruled the running events on Saturday at the William E. Ward/East Palestine Girls Invitational at Reid Memorial Stadium. Kodi Kinsey claimed the girls running events MVP by winning the 100-meter hurdles (16.25), 300 hurdles (48.34) and by taking fourth in the 200 dash (26.88). Kinsey also won the long jump (16-5).
SALEM, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
East Palestine, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
East Palestine, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
East Palestine, OH
The Lantern

Women’s Basketball: Jones transfers to Dayton

Ohio State sophomore guard Anyssa Jones puts up a shot during the Ohio State-Alabama State game Dec. 15, 2021. Ohio State won 97-51. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Sophomore guard Anyssa Jones announced Friday she is transferring to the University of Dayton to complete her final three years of eligibility.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wins OVAC All-Star Game

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The game took place at Wheeling Park High School. Ohio had an early lead but West Virginia was getting it done from long range early. Alec Poland from Morgantown cashed in from deep. Korey Beckett showed off that he just wasn’t a weapon on the football field and capitalized from […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy