Beloved Atlanta businessman, father killed during robbery attempt

ATLANTA — Police have released new information related to a deadly shooting outside an apartment building in Midtown Atlanta.

Police have identified 35-year-old Desmond Key of Southwest Atlanta as the victim.

Friday afternoon, Atlanta Police released surveillance footage of the alleged suspects’ vehicle fleeing the intersection of 8th and Juniper. Police are looking for a dark gray sedan that had at least two suspects inside.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke exclusively with Desmond Key’s family, who said they have no idea who would want to harm Key.

APD says Key was targeted walking out of an acquaintance’s apartment building when suspects took his bag and shot Key multiple times.

Police only have a description of the vehicle used in the crime. There are no descriptions of the suspects currently.

Felicia Key, the victim’s wife, said Sunday would have been the newlyweds’ 6-month anniversary.

“We had plans that I’ve had to cancel,” Felicia Key said.

Desmond Key’s mother said her son owned several businesses throughout Metro Atlanta.

His proudest achievement, however, was being a father to his two sons.

“I wish no parent would ever have to experience this. Why? Desmond wouldn’t hurt a fly,” Brenda Jordan, Key’s mother, said.

A Morehouse grad, Key also co-founded the viral clothing brand, “Been Broke Before,” aimed at promoting financial literacy.

A $35,000 reward is being offered through Atlanta Crimestoppers for any tips that lead to an arrest in this case. Investigators are asking anyone who knows who the suspects are to contact police.

