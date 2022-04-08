ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

Walmart’s offer of up to $110K starting pay attracts Mid-South truck drivers

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
OLICE BRANCH, Miss. — How’d you like to make $100,000 in a new job?

Walmart says it’s a possibility if you’re willing to drive a truck for them.

The offer could impact the Mid-South as the retailer builds a huge distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

FOX13 spoke to commercial driver’s license (CDL) instructors and students about how that will change the industry.

CDL instructors said there are reasons why Walmart is offering up to $110,000 a year starting pay for truckers.

“Of course, Walmart is one of the premiere carriers,” Mike Nester said. “And you have to look at Walmart and what they can afford. Their standards for their drivers are high. No wrecks, no tickets. You have to be top-shelf to get on with them.”

Nester is a CDL instructor at Delta Tech in Horn Lake. He said the pay Walmart is offering is well above the $65,000 to $75,000 a lot of starting truckers make in the area. He said Walmart’s offer to train associates and pay for school to train truckers is industry standard now.

“Walmart isn’t the only one offering to pay for school. All of the truck lines are paying reimbursements for the kids who come out of these schools because it is so competitive,” Nester said.

“It is a good starting salary,” Charderrious Foxx said. “I don’t know any job that would start you off at six figures. That’s real good starting pay.”

Foxx is studying to get his CDL. It will take him five weeks to complete the program at Delta Technical College. He told FOX13 the pay offered by Walmart would be a big draw.

“I think it is going to bring more people into the trucking industry,” Foxx said.

CDL student Carlos Hillard said that with that kind of paycheck, his family would be set.

“My son’s kids, their generation will be straight, will be straight as far as financially and in businesses like that,” Hillard said.

