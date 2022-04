Second verse, different than the first. There was little chance that former Bantamweight champion (and current interim kingpin), Petr Yan, would make the same mistake twice in the span of one year when he locked horns with Aljamain Sterling in UFC 273’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event tonight (Sat., April 9, 2022) from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Back at UFC 259, Yan appeared to be coasting toward victory until he landed a boneheaded illegal knee to a downed Sterling, who was unable to continue and was eventually awarded the 135-pound title via disqualification.

