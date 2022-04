CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln High School’s theater program will be presenting a classic musical this weekend. “The play is ‘The Wizard of Oz’ — about Dorothy, who, after a tornado has hit her home, wakes up in the world of Oz, and she has to learn what it means to appreciate what you have and the journey home in order to return to her house,” said Kaitlyn Boot, theater director at Lincoln.

SHINNSTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO