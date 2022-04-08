ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Baseball: Condon throws two-hit shutout to keep Manasquan unbeaten with win over Wall

By Mak Ojutiku
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cullen Condon tossed a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and no walks to lead Manasquan in a 3-0 win over Wall in Manasquan. The win kept Manasquan...

NJ.com

Holy Spirit defeats Delsea - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

Soughan lifts Millburn to eight-inning win over Chatham - Softball recap

Katherine Soughan’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Daniella Jacobs and gave Millburn a 3-2 victory over Chatham in Millburn. Soughan, a junior, hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and finished 3-for-4 on the day for Millburn (3-3). Brielle Angelson was 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Winning pitcher Brooke Snider struck out six, allowing two runs, four hits and three walks with a hit by pitch.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne over Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Richard Bukowski struck out six over five innings in Bayonne’s 3-2 victory over Bloomfield at Veterans Stadium in Bayonne. Bukowski allowed one run on five hits and two walks for Bayonne (3-1), which took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third after a RBI each from Robert Geisler and Braylin Terrero. Chris Valencia pushed the lead to 3-1 when he hit an inside the park home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brandon Kobryn got the last six outs for the save, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out two.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Timber Creek in OT - Girls lacrosse recap

Sami Bloom led with three goals and two assists while Riley Morris added a hat trick as Cherry Hill East rallied to win in overtime, 10-9, over Timber Creek in Erial. Delanie Morris contributed two goals and an assist while Paige Watson struck twice for Cherry Hill East (1-4), which trailed 5-4 at halftime.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
NJ.com

Central Regional defeats Barnegat - Softball recap - Ocean County Tournament - First round

Payton Koenig went 2-3 and scored two runs to lead fourth-seeded Central Regional past 13th-seeded Barnegat 8-2 in the first round of the Ocean County Tournament in Bayville. Central Regional (3-2) sprang out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before Barnegat (0-3) scratched across two runs in the top of the third to tie the game. However, Central Regional jumped back ahead as it scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead before pulling away for the win.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
North Platte Telegraph

Knights softball splits with Central at home

North Platte Community College softball split a doubleheader Saturday against Central, with the Knights falling 13-10 in the opener before rallying for 15-6 victory in the night cap. “We had a chance early — just got too comfortable and made some costly errors,” said Janelle Higgins, NPCC head women’s softball...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WJCL

Georgia Southern baseball bounces No. 10 Bobcats in Extra Innings

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A three-run 11th inning helped Georgia Southern baseball pick up a 7-4 win over 10th-ranked Texas State Friday night. Texas State (23-8, 8-2 SBC) scored the first three runs, one run off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, and two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the first off, a solo home run, and one from an RBI single to score a Bobcat runner.
SAN MARCOS, TX
NJ.com

Softball: Cherokee downs Rancocas Valley in RV Elite Tournament final

Halina Collins and Kali Baker both smacked home runs as Cherokee defeated Rancocas Valley in the RV Elite Softball Tournament championship in Mt. Holly. Collins finished the day 4-for-4 with a double and two singles as well. She drove in four runs. Madison Donnelly also went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of runs while Emily Lafferty and Kylee Berg each collected two hits on the day. Lafferty had a triple.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Cheerleaders bring spirit to Shore Showdown competition (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of cheerleaders flocked to the Jersey Shore to compete in the 2022 Shore Showdown in Wildwood Saturday. Teams from across the state — such as All Star One in Egg Harbor Township, the Willingboro Panthers in Burlington County, Candy Elite All-Stars in Linden, and Jersey All-Stars in Lakewood — competed against each other as well as teams from New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
