NEW CANAAN — After four years of flat rates, the Board of Finance approved a 2022-23 budget of $161.58 million that comes with a 3.25 percent tax increase. While the Town Council cannot add to budgets — it can only subtract or leave as is — the proposed spending plan still has one more discussion before the council decides April 5 on its final vote and then will set a mill rate. There is one last public hearing set for March 24.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 27 DAYS AGO