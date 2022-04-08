Steilacoom Town Administrator April 8 Report to Council

The Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday appointed Flagler County School District administrator John M. Fanelli to fill its District 2 seat until a new council member is elected later this year.
The seat became open when Victor Barbosa resigned March 1 after he was trespassed from Walmart over an incident involving self-checkout registers. Within days, Walmart...
The Town of Worthington attempted to hold its council meeting Tuesday night at the fire hall where they attempted to discussed the veteran's memorial that property owners said is located on private land.
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland Council will meet on Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss several items including an economic development agreement with Settler’s village related to a townhome development. The council plans to push back discussion of an economic development agreement with Settler’s...
BOONE – The Boone Town Council met March 7 and 8 for its retreat and workshop where they discussed various aspects of the town budget, reviewed the budget from 2021 and discussed ideas and priorities for the year. On the first day of the retreat, Jane Shook, director of...
NORWAY – The Town of Norway is past due on a $58,155 bill to the Department of Public Utilities. Norway Town Council discussed the issue in executive session during March 7’s Facebook Live meeting, and disclosed a plan of action during a special meeting Wednesday evening, March 9.
FAIRHAVEN — The Fairhaven Select Board announced Tuesday that it has appointed Angie Lopes Ellison as the new Town Administrator. Ellison, the former Uxbridge town manager, was offered the position on Feb. 10 and is set to begin on April 4. She will take over from Finance Director Wendy...
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Villages at Battleship Point overcame a major obstacle Tuesday night at the Leland Planning Board meeting, winning their recommendation to apply a new zoning district to the property on which the high rise commercial development is proposed. The request to apply new zoning and annex...
The Florida Department of Health - Volusia County is under new leadership after the County Council unanimously approved the state's appointee Tuesday. Stephen Civitelli was selected by Florida Surgeon Gen. Joseph Ladapo. Florida statutes requires that the local, elected County Council sign off on or approve of the appointment before it becomes official.
