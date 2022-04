Some hailstones have hidden features that can show you their history. In this episode of Weather For Kids, we take a look at another fun fact about hail. Hailstones are formed when raindrops get pulled up into storms and freeze. The hailstones grow as they collide with other supercooled water droplets. They will continue to grow until they are too heavy for the updraft of the thunderstorm to support them, or the updraft in the thunderstorm weakens. Once this happens, the hailstone will fall toward the ground.

