ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Aunt of missing 24-year-old Tyra Whitaker speaks out; boyfriend charged with murder

By Brady Halbleib
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZ8EQ_0f3v5WtH00

The family of a missing Tulsa woman says they are concerned for her safety after her boyfriend was arrested in the murders of two Tulsa women. Police say Tyra Whitaker was last seen getting in a truck with Terryl Brooks. Whitaker’s aunt, who is now speaking on behalf of her family, says Brooks’s arrest has them fearing the worst.

Renee McCaskill says it’s been a nightmare for her and her family. She says Whitaker was someone who spoke to her family on a daily basis. Since her disappearance they have not stopped looking for her.

“My greatest fear is probably the same as everybody’s greatest fear,” McCaskill said.

Whitaker’s family has even more reason to fear after learning of the murder charges against her boyfriend Terryl Brooks.

“I choose to remain in prayer and remain positive and still be realistic.”

McCaskill describes her niece as someone who always lights up a room. She says she has an infectious laugh, is a great cook, and a great mother to a little boy. The toddler is now being taken care of by family.

Whitaker went to Union High School and recently enrolled in online college. Whitaker was also working at the Family Dollar on West Edison. She was last seen leaving work on January 19. Police say she was seen getting into Brooks's pick-up truck.

Two months later, Brooks is in jail and Whitaker remains missing. Meanwhile McCaskill has this message for Whitaker.

“Come back. We love you. We’ve been looking for you.”

Investigators want to find the truck they say Brooks was driving, believing it may have clues to where she is. They’re looking for an older gray Chevy truck with primer on it. If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the Tulsa crime stoppers, (918) 596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 5

Related
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Crime Stoppers#Union High School#The Family Dollar
KTUL

Young Tulsa woman dead after crash along Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A young woman was killed after a crash in north Tulsa early Wednesday morning. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Highway 75 and Apache. Other drivers came upon the crash and notified police. The witnesses said they checked on the driver but found her unresponsive with severe head trauma.
TULSA, OK
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy