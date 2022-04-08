ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Ireland

P&O ferry released from detention after being reinspected by maritime officials

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGNu2_0f3v5G0t00

A P&O ferry has been released from detention after being reinspected by maritime officials, it was announced on Friday.

The European Causeway was detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last month following the sacking of almost 800 workers by the company.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the reinspection took place at the request of P&O.

A spokesperson for the MCA said: “The European Causeway has been released from detention following a reinspection of the ferry over the past two days.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries planned for the weekend.”

it comes after P&O Ferries announced it is preparing to restart sailings “from this weekend” on routes suspended since the mass sackings.

The firm revealed plans to resume operations for four of its ships.

It has been prevented from running all but one of its vessels since it announced widespread redundancies on March 17.

The company sparked outrage by replacing its crews with cheaper agency workers, without notice.

A spokesman for the firm said: “From this weekend, P&O Ferries are getting ready to resume services across a number of vital routes.

“P&O has been working closely with regulators to ensure our ships are safe to sail.

“P&O is looking forward to welcoming back vital services and we expect to have two of our vessels ready to sail on the Dover/Calais route by next week, subject to regulatory sign-off, namely both the Pride of Kent and Spirit of Britain between Dover/Calais.

“P&O are also expecting to be able to sail both the European Causeway, which runs between Larne and Cairnryan, and the Pride of Hull, which runs services between Hull and Rotterdam.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pictured: P&O Ferries hire Dover fishing boat to get new agency workers to their ferries as union claim 800 sacked workers have been replaced by '£1.81-an-hour workers from India, Philippines and Ukraine'

P&O Ferries £1.82-an-hour foreign agency workers from India, the Phillipines and war-hit Ukraine have been pictured being transported to the scandal-hit operators ships in Dover. The workers have been brought in to replace 800 sacked staff - with some of the temps living in tents to save cash. Labour...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

P&O ship detained in Larne after being deemed ‘unfit to sail’

A ship operated by P&O Ferries has been detained in Larne for being “unfit to sail”.The European Causeway vessel has been held in the Northern Ireland port due to “failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training”, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.Following my instruction to inspect all P&O vessels prior to entering back into service, the @MCA_Media has detained a ship for being unfit to sail. I will not compromise the safety of these vessels and P&O will not be able to rush inexperienced crew through training.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 25, 2022Transport Secretary...
ECONOMY
BBC

P&O Ferry customers face stressful changes

People travelling with P&O Ferries have been warned of "significant disruption" to their journeys, after the company announced it was laying off 800 workers. Frustrated customers have spoken to the BBC about cancelled trips, last-minute texts, and their anger over the treatment of employees. John and Helen Carson were in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The European Causeway#Mca#P O Ferries#Spirit Of Britain
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Travellers to France advised to bring food and drink for long queues in Kent

People travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.Toby Howe, tactical lead at the Kent Resilience Forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.He told BBC Breakfast the delays had been...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says it looks like P&O broke the law

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he believed that P&O Ferries had broken the law by sacking 800 staff with immediate effect via video message and that the government would take legal action. P&O, which is owned by Dubai ports firm DP World,...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Norfolk man who helped 19 Ukrainian refugees says UK 'embarrassing'

A man helped 19 Ukrainians travel from the country's border with Poland said the UK approach to refugees was "embarrassing". Adam Hale-Sutton, from Norwich, was part of a group who delivered aid to Poland and then collected the refugees. The Ukrainians were heading to Ireland after "problem after problem" trying...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Rail passengers warned over Easter journeys

The West Coast Main Line will be closed between London Euston and Milton Keynes over the entire four-day bank holiday weekend. Rail passengers planning an Easter getaway are being warned of disruption as Network Rail carries out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83 million. The West Coast...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Demonstrations planned after 800 P&O Ferries workers sacked and replaced

A series of demonstrations will be held on Friday against P&O’s “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers.Unions and politicians condemned the move, blamed by the company on losses of £100 million following the slump in travel because of the pandemic.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is seeking legal advice to challenge the sackings.We have made a £100 million loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent, DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O FerriesP&O FerriesIt said the UK has...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

P&O Ferries’ rivals set to meet with officials after mass sacking of staff

DFDS and Stena Lines have been invited to meet with Department for Transport officials on Monday. Bosses from two of P&O Ferries’ rivals are due to meet with Government officials to discuss the fallout from the firm’s widely-criticised move to sack 800 staff. The Department for Transport (DfT)...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

P&O Ferries: what are passengers’ rights after company suspended sailings for next few days?

British shipping company P&O Ferries has announced that it is making 800 of its UK seafaring staff redundant, prompting sit-in protests by those affected aboard its vessels on the advice of union representatives.The sudden sacking has also resulted in the company suspending services for the next few days.So what are your rights if you were booked to travel on one of the cancelled sailings? I have a ticket for a P&O Ferries sailing. Are there any running?The company’s statement on its home page reads: “There will be significant disruption across P&O Ferries services over the next few days, however we...
ECONOMY
BBC

HMS Queen Elizabeth seen in Firth of Clyde

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has visited the Firth of Clyde for only the second time since her launch in July 2014. The 65,000 tonne carrier was last seen in the Clyde in March last year when she sailed to Loch Long to be loaded with ammunition.
U.K.
BBC

Sacked P&O Hull ferry crew leave ship after protest

The crew of a ferry docked in Hull have finally left the ship after earlier occupying the vessel in protest over being sacked by P&O. Union officials said the captain of The Pride of Hull raised the gangway after he and his crew were told of their dismissal via a Zoom call this morning.
ADVOCACY
BBC

P&O Ferries: Larne seek meeting with sponsors after job cuts

Irish Premiership club Larne are seeking a meeting with sponsors P&O Ferries after the company made 800 staff redundant without warning. The firm faced heavy criticism after staff were fired over Zoom on Thursday. Protests have taken place at the Port of Larne which, along with P&O, is owned by...
BUSINESS
BBC

P&O Ferries: Protests at ports against sackings

Protests have taken place at ports over P&O Ferries' sacking of 800 workers in favour of lower-paid replacements. Unions rallied at Dover, Hull and Liverpool, chanting slogans such as "seize the ship". Protests caused disruptions, and vehicles in Hull were at one stage turned away. It comes after authorities detained...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Hospital hits back at coroner for ‘singling it out’ after patient died waiting eight hours for ambulance

An NHS trust has hit back at a coroner who criticised a ‘gross failure of care’ that saw a patient die after waiting eight hours for an ambulance. Staffordshire assistant coroner Sarah Murphy previously warned there was a risk of future deaths unless University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) took action to address the “excessive” delays in handing over patients at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. But the trust claims, in a response published recently by the chief coroner, that it has been unfairly singled out over what it says is a national problem, as a record 4,721 ambulance...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy