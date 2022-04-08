Swap your iced frappe' for hot chocolate

Northwest winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph will last from Friday night through Saturday as colder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow showers arrive. High temperatures drop from Friday's 60s/70s to 40s/50s for the weekend.

Starting Sunday night, significantly colder temperatures will cause any precipitation that does fall during the day to refreeze on roadways at night. Snow, rain/snow mix, and blustery winds with blowing snow will continue through midweek.

The best chance of accumulating snow is Monday night through Wednesday morning. However, the storm path is unclear at this point, making a reliable forecast of snow totals impossible for now.

Be aware that there could be travel hazards early next week from slick roads and poor visibility; young livestock could be at risk from cold and wet conditions, and activity in the backcountry could be dangerous Monday through at least Wednesday.

