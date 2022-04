American women worked 74 days into 2022 to catch up to what men earned in 2021, making Tuesday "Equal Pay Day." To mark the faux holiday, President Biden and Vice President Harris regurgitated misleading talking points about pay equity and rehashed tired leftist policy ideas that place too much emphasis on the government’s interference in the workplace and too little on personal agency. Biden is peddling a pro-union, pro-bureaucrat agenda that works against women, not with them.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 24 DAYS AGO