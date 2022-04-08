My Take: Celebrating the Gamecocks

Clemson baseball suffered its fifth loss in the past six games on Sunday after getting swept by No. 13 Notre Dame. In the 3-9 loss to the Fighting Irish, third baseman Max Wagner led the Tigers in hits with two, one of which was a home run in the third inning that gave Clemson its first run of the game. With Sunday’s loss, Clemson now moves to 19-12 on the year after starting 14-0. The Tigers are also 0-4 in ACC series and have the worst conference record in the Atlantic Divison, possessing a 2-9 record against ACC opponents. Head coach Monte Lee and his team will look to get out of their slump on Tuesday when they travel to Greenville, South Carolina, to face off against USC Upstate. List What we learned from Clemson's spring game

CLEMSON, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO