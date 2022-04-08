ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

My Take: Celebrating the Gamecocks

By WIS News 10 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - They’ve done it again!! The USC Women’s Basketball team just took home their second National Championship. The team is not only the toast of South Carolina…they are the darlings of the National Media and have become role models for women and young girls across the country. This...

