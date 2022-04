Simon Cowell used his clout to push some of his favourite British acts in the USA but it still required the Americans to take them to heart for the acts to take off. The three big hitters I can recall were Cher Lloyd, Little Mix and of course One Direction, now doing their solo things. Leona Lewis had some limited success but never really took off. Can’t think of any other acts who did well over there. Olly Murs, who’s now massive over here, failed. Not sure if anyone else got a look in.

