Arkansas State

Committee approves inquiry into salary increase for state employees

By KUAR
ualrpublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Legislative Joint Auditing Committee unanimously approved a motion that would allow the Arkansas Legislative Audit to look into a recent 2% salary increase for state employees. In February, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a plan to increase state employee pay by 2% as a way to help employees...

www.ualrpublicradio.org

