NEW YORK – Nursing home residents are subjected to ineffective care and poor staffing, while facility finances are shrouded in secrecy and regulatory lapses go unenforced, according to a new report that called for wholesale changes in an industry whose failures have been spotlighted by the pandemic. To anyone who saw the scourge of COVID-19 on the country’s most vulnerable, the findings of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine might may be sobering but unsurprising, as the long-term care system’s inadequacies were made...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO