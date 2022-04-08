ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FDA investigating as hundreds post about experiencing stomach illness after eating Lucky Charms

By Aria Bendix
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration said it was looking into reports of stomach illness possibly linked to Lucky Charms cereal. Though the agency has not issued a formal alert, many people have reported feeling sick after eating the breakfast cereal in posts on the consumer safety website iwaspoisoned.com. Since...

Comments / 157

unclebidenslap
7h ago

1000 people for lucky charms gets an investigation but thousands of people having vaccine injuries and they get told it's in their head. hmm

Reply(4)
43
Suz Henrich
2d ago

Well no kidding what do people think all those colors and marshmallows are made of the answer is chemicals so they are eating a bowl of chemicals and heaping spoons full of sugar just thinking of it makes my stomach hurt.

Reply(2)
51
Kris Young
1d ago

since everyone is not getting sick, it sounds like it could be one of the source ingredients at a certain factory or sabotage by an unhappy worker. òr someone trying to pull off what they did with Tylenol back in the 80s.

Reply
20
