Katie Holmes Elevates Jeans & Tee With Heeled Mules & Tweed Jacket at Vintage Shopping Party

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Katie Holmes mastered casual-chic last night in NY at a party hosted by What Goes Around Comes Around, a luxury vintage purveyor. The party was thrown in celebration of the newly re-designed Soho flagship location, and it also included appearances by celebrities like Zazie Beetz, Thomas Doherty and Ellie Thumann.

To the star-studded event, Holmes wore a pair of light-wash Levi’s jeans with an equally casual white T-shirt. She dressed up the classics with a Chanel tweed jacket. Her multicolored jacket featured mostly shades of peach and beige, but also included flecks or blues and bright pinks. She finished off her look with a pair of denim-blue colored pointed-toe mules .

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers , Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation. Recently, the actress hit the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a black gown from Chloe that was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. he dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust.

