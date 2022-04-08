ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Woke Season 2 Premiere Recap: Keef Finds a New Platform — Grade It!

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HE5oi_0f3v1bUs00

Click here to read the full article.

Season 2 of Hulu’s Woke opened with a well-intentioned liberal white woman who literally woke up and said Breonna Taylor’s name. She read all the right books and even flipped off the cops while walking down the street.

And then it happened. Keef got on the bus and sat down next to this very same woman, and she grabbed her purse because she thought he might steal it. So much for her woke-ness. A white man, who was also on the bus, recognized Keef and praised his work, and suddenly the woman relaxed. She then told the artist she had one of his comic strips on her fridge, right next to a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The man said Harris was “a cop,” and the two started arguing about who was more woke, him or her, until Keef politely got off the bus and left them behind. The beauty of Woke is that as the episode unfolded, it became clear that Keef — and most of us — aren’t so different than that woman. We mean well, but everyone has blind spots when it comes to being socially conscious.

At first, Keef thought he could keep repeating his new platitude: “Without the black lines, the white page is nothing.” But he soon realized his cluster of supporters and fans were growing tired of his catchphrase and wanted more. What that “more” would look like became increasingly confusing when a protest in the park asked him to speak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YiUd4_0f3v1bUs00 Keef was going to use his phrase one more time until the organizer told him they’d streamed a video of him from Juneteenth saying the same thing. Ayana, meanwhile, teased Keef about the scrutiny he would receive now that he’d made a name for himself as an activist. Ayana’s first date (there were three) compounded the pressure when she noted her disappointment in Keef for not addressing San Francisco’s Native American Ohlone tribe in his work.

More voices chimed in and wanted Keef to address everything from the prison-industrial complex to transphobia, food insecurities, school inequalities and climate control. This freaked out Keef, who tried to run away from the protest until Clovis — who looks amazing now that he’s ripped — stepped in as the voice of reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLQXX_0f3v1bUs00 Clovis told Keef that he could fake it until he figured out what his new platforms and platitudes were by speaking in a vague but uplifting way, much like Common. Keef did exactly that, and Common even retweeted his speech, which said nothing and garnered him thousands of new followers. The whole experience disillusioned Gunther, who was hoping to get into a fight with the police. A tickled Ayana, on the other hand, encouraged Keef to make the most of his newfound fame.

Ultimately, Keef decided to leave it up to the people to help him take down the man — or whomever — a decision that will come back to haunt him as Season 2 plays out.

What did you think of the Season 2 premiere of Woke , and are you pleased with the direction the comedy is taking? Grade the opener in our poll, and drop your thoughts in the comments.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Chicago Med Bosses Share Why They Brought Back Hannah and Preview Will's Reaction to Her Return

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Hannah Asher will officially be back within the hallways of Chicago Med in this Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), and her reunion with ex-boyfriend Dr. Will Halstead will be a challenging one for both parties. As viewers will recall, Hannah left the Windy City to enter rehab in the Season 6 premiere. When Hannah invited Will to join her in Los Angeles, he argued that he couldn’t be the reason she stayed sober, so the couple split up. But now that Hannah is back as the emergency department’s OB-GYN specialist (and her portrayer Jessy Schram...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

In The Flight Attendant's Season 2 Trailer, Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Will Have You Doing a Quadruple (!) Take

Click here to read the full article. The Flight Attendant‘s “mind palace” is serving up a veritable 31 flavors of Kaley Cuoco’s titular Cassie Bowden, as teased in the full trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max dramedy. Premiere Thursday, April 21 (with its first two episodes),The Flight Attendant ‘s sophomore run will find Cuoco’s Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” according to the official logline. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.” (Season 2...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for 9-1-1s, The Resident, Call Me Kat and 9 Others

Click here to read the full article. Fox in one fell swoop on Tuesday announced a slew of spring/summer premieres (detailed here), as well as locked in 13 season finales (listed below). CBS, NBC and ABC previously set their own season finale dates. To date, Fox has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Fantasy Island (get Season 2 premiere date), The Great North and The Simpsons. The freshman dramedy The Big Leap, meanwhile, is the network’s only confirmed cancellation thus far. In the demo, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer currently tie as Fox’s top-rated entertainment program...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Robert Carlyle
TVLine

Shrinking: Harrison Ford Cast Opposite Jason Segel in Apple TV+ Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Harrison Ford has finally been bitten by the #PeakTV bug. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones vet is set to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, TVLine has learned. The 10-episode series, which hails from Segel and Ted Lasso duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, follows Segel’s Jimmy, “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” according to the official logline. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.” Ford is...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine

Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

ABC Sets Season Finale Dates for Grey's Anatomy (aka Episode 400!), The Conners, AMLT and 9 Others

Click here to read the full article. Following CBS and NBC‘s lead, ABC is the latest broadcast-TV network to detail its rollout of springtime season finales (though only for scripted shows) — and it includes a final farewell and one major milestone. To date, ABC has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie and Station 19, while only black-ish has been announced as ending. In the demo, Grey’s Anatomy — which will celebrate Episode 400 with the back half of its two-hour season finale — is currently ABC’s top-rated entertainment program...
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star Adds Batwoman and Prison Break Actors as Important Men in Tommy's Life — First Look

Click here to read the full article. Two new faces are coming to 9-1-1: Lone Star this month, including one that Gina Torres’ Tommy Vega will be less than excited to see. Amaury Nolasco, known for his work on Prison Break and Hightown, will guest-star in the show’s April 11 episode (9/8c) as Morris, a fellow widower Tommy meets in her grief group. He becomes Tommy’s first date since her husband’s death — and we hear that the date takes an “unexpected turn” before its over. (Knowing this show, we’re a little concerned.) See an exclusive first look at Morris and Tommy’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Mitchell Joins Legacies, Dave Annable's NBC Pilot and More

Click here to read the full article. Luke Mitchell is headed back to The CW, with a godly recurring role on The Originals spinoff Legacies. The actor will make his debut in this Thursday’s episode as Ken, “a malevolent god who has returned to take down Hope, the world’s only tribrid, and reclaim his title as the world’s most powerful being,” our sister site Deadline reports. Mitchell previously starred in The CW’s short-lived The Tomorrow People (which counted Legacies creator Julie Plec among its EPs) and The Republic of Sarah. His other TV credits include Blindspot, The Code and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ready...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Shocker: Dancing With the Stars Leaving ABC for Disney+ After 16 Years

Click here to read the full article. In a shocking development, Dancing With the Stars is relocating from ABC to Disney+, TVLine has confirmed. DWTS will premiere on Disney+ this fall with Season 31. It will mark the streamer’s first foray into live programming. Disney+ has also ordered a 32nd season, presumably to run in Spring 2023. “After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Chicago Fire Boss on Jesse Spencer's Potential Return: 'I'm Very Hopeful' That He'll Be Back for 'Exciting' Finale

Click here to read the full article. If Chicago Fire co-showrunner Derek Haas has his way, the current season will close out with a familiar face: the return of Jesse Spencer as firefighter Matt Casey, who exited the NBC drama last October. “That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back,” Haas told TVLine during a #OneChicago Day press junket last Wednesday. “So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I’m very hopeful that that’s going happen.” Haas cautioned that he...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas Recap: 'Zatima' Is Still Apart — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. There was a lot of inaction in Season 4’s midseason finale of Tyler Perry’s Sistas. But the only thing fans wanted — and never received — was seeing Fatima and Zac, aka “Zatima,” get back together again. The road to reconciliation, which apparently isn’t happening until the show returns on June 29, was far from easy on this week’s installment of the addictive BET drama. First, Zac had to get out of jail. Jake paid his bail, but the cops claimed they lost Zac’s phone, so he stuck around to retrieve it. He...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fox Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Fantasy Island Season 2, MasterChef's Return and More — See Full Schedule

Click here to read the full article. Fire up your stoves and press your finest white pantsuits, because Fox has formally announced the premiere dates for seven summer shows. The first debut arrives on Sunday, May 1 (7:30/6:30c) with the third season premiere of Duncanville, the animated series in which Amy Poehler pulls double duty, voicing both a mother and her 15-year-old son. Additional premieres include the return of So You Think You Can Dance (with a completely new judging panel!), a Niecy Nash-hosted edition of Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, the return of the Jamie Foxx-hosted Beat Shazam, the return of regular...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Resident Cast Member Exits After Less Than 1 Season

Click here to read the full article. One of Chastain Memorial’s newest docs has made a hasty exit. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 5 newbie Miles Fowler — who joined Fox’s The Resident just seven months ago as a series regular — has departed the series after less than one season. Fowler’s final episode aired on March 29, when Trevor informed his mother Billie (Jessica Lucas) — seemingly out of nowhere — that he was giving up becoming a doctor to pursue a career at a biotech startup. The character had been reeling from the news that he was the product of a sexual assault...
TV SERIES
TVLine

On the Verge Cancelled at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. The Netflix dramedy On the Verge has been cancelled after just one season, according to star and creator Julie Delpy. The news was quietly confirmed by Delpy — who also served as executive producer, writer and director — in an Instagram response to a follower seeking an update. “Cancelled,” she wrote, “but they forgot to announce it was cancelled.” When asked about a potential Season 2 on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast back in October, Delpy commented: “Yeah, waiting to hear. I never wait to hear because I don’t like that position and I’ve been in that...
TV SERIES
TVLine

ABC Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Historic Bachelorette Season, 3 Returning Game Shows and More

Click here to read the full article. ABC has released its summer schedule, which includes a first-of-its-kind season of The Bachelorette and three returning game shows. As revealed during The Bachelor‘s Season 26 finale, The Bachelorette Season 19 (premiering Monday, July 11 at 8/7c) will feature two bachelorettes: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Jesse Palmer will return as host. New game shows, meanwhile, include Generation Gap (hosted by Kelly Ripa) and The Final Straw (host TBA). They join returning faves Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and Press Your Luck. Scroll down for the full schedule, along with descriptions of each new series and...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TVLine

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy