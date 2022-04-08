Local car show marks unofficial start of racing season

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — The racing season doesn’t start for another month at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, but fans can satisfy their need for speed with a pit stop at a local car show.

Red Rock Bar & Grill near Rowena is getting a jump start on the racing season with Saturday’s Race Party Car Show.

“All sorts of different cars, stock cars, go-karts, dirt bikes,” Mitch Runge said. “If it’s loud or fast we tell them to bring it. If it’s cool we just tell them to bring it, doesn’t matter what it is,” Red Rock Bar & Grill Owner Mitch Runge added.

Red Rock has been hosting the event for eight years. Prior to that, Mitch Runge was part of the crowd at the former site of The Pocket in Sioux Falls.

“Hated to see that party go away and loved racing, loved the local camaraderie it has with the racers so we decided to go ahead and do it here,” Runge said.

The car show is also an opportunity for the entire family to get geared up for the racing season.

“All the fresh race cars and some of the drivers will be here. You can sit in their cars, bring the kids out and sit in the cars and mingle with the racers,” Runge said.

“A lot of cars, a lot of people out there and it’s just a great way for everybody to get together here before the season gets started,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson appreciates Runge’s efforts.

“For Mitch and his staff out at Red Rock to host the Racing Party for fans to come out and see this year’s paint schemes and it’s just kind of a kickoff to the season. It’s been a tradition and I think a lot of fans are looking forward to it and we are as well,” Johnson said.

Johnson says fans will have a chance to see these cars turn laps soon enough.

“It’s starting real soon. It’s coming fast,” Johnson said.

The Race Party Car Show starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Red Rock Bar & Grill near Rowena.

Huset’s Speedway opens its season on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8th.

