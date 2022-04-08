Clay County welcomes hunters for Turkey Fest

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Turkey day has a whole new meaning this time of year in Texoma.

“Actually seen this bird yesterday afternoon. Couldn’t get a good shot on him yesterday,” Hunt Co. TV’s Justin Keller said.

“We heard a lot of turkeys gobble early in the morning but they actually shut up as soon as we got to the ground,” hunter Elliot Torode said.

As the Henrietta and Clay County Chamber of Commerce’s 15th Annual Turkey Fest is off to a dashing start.

“We watched him roost, went back out this morning, had an awesome hunt and he comes strutting in for us. Put on a good show and got a good clean shot at 25 yards,” Keller said.

“But we were fortunate enough to have this one come in on our decoy and I could get a shot on,” Torode said.

Bringing in pros from all over like Keller from Sikeston, Missouri.

“Anticipation has been killing us. We didn’t have a ruler or anything so we didn’t know how big it was and it’s actually a little bigger than we thought it was going to be, so it’s great,” Keller said.

Showing out of towners including Torode traveling in from Montogomery, Alabama the true beauty Clay County has to offer.

“Terrains a lot different. It’s beautiful in a whole other way. It’s definitely somewhere I’d come back, there’s a lot Texas has to offer,” Torode said.

“We don’t have that kind of scenery in Missouri. We have hills and stuff that we hunt so the flatlands, beautiful, beautiful country down here,” Keller said.

Not just hosting the event, but the entire town and county goes all out for.

Kenneth Tallet with Double Lung Outdoors TV, who hunts all over the world, says the Turkey Fest is gaining quite the reputation.

“You know we go to a lot of places, Africa to hunt with some great people. Summer B Safaris, Drum and them they do a lot of great things for you, but I’ve never been to a place where the whole community opens up like this,” Tallet said.

One-of-a-kind scenery to match a one-of-a-kind community.

“Harvesting a good turkey or deer is always just a benefit. It’s the comradery and the relationships we build over time,” Double Lung Outdoors TV ‘s Paul Cater said.

“They love coming back to the small-town atmosphere that we’ve got here and the folks, they say everybody is really nice to them and that’s what we hope. They leave here with a new family after staying with the ranchers for a few days,” Henrietta and Clay County Chamber of Commerce President Billy Carlton said.

The actual Turkey Day Festival starts Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the dinner and dancing following.

