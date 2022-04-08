ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale Police seize $600K worth of fentanyl following traffic stop

The Scottsdale Police Department seized more than 30 pounds of fentanyl contraband worth $600,000, officials say, during a traffic stop.

During the early hours of April 7, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation near Scottsdale and McKellips roads.

During the investigation, officers searched the vehicle and found 23 pounds of fentanyl pills and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Police officials say this amount of drugs has an estimated street value of $600,000.

Fentanyl is an opioid painkiller many times more powerful than heroin, and typically prescribed to treat severe pain. It frequently appears as an illegal street drug mixed with other narcotics.

The Scottsdale Police Department works with local, state, and federal agencies in the war against drugs, officials say.

“We encourage all citizens to not consume anything that is not prescribed to them and to remember #onepillcankill,” officials said in an emailed report about the incident.

Individual information about the suspects is being withheld due to the active investigation, officials say.

