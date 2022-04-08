Search for missing Gary woman Ariana Taylor continues

GARY, Ind. — The search for Ariana Taylor, a missing Gary woman who was last seen Saturday night continues. Taylor’s mother believes someone knows where her daughter is.

“The thought of not knowing where your child is is unbearable,” Taylor’s mother said.

Taylor’s mother said Ariana told her she was going out with friends Saturday evening, and last saw her between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, Gary police responded to an accident scene near the I-65 and I-80/94 interchange. Officials said a vehicle left the expressway and crashed below.

The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the car. No one has heard from her since and she was reported missing on Sunday.

Mayor Jerome A. Prince released a statement that read the following:

“As a father and grandfather, I can’t begin to imagine the fear and pain Ariana’s family and friends are experiencing, but we will continue to do everything we possibly can to find Ariana and return her to her family.”

Taylor is about five feet, six inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes.

