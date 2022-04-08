ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Search for missing Gary woman Ariana Taylor continues

By Rob Sneed
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3mTM_0f3uzjSK00

GARY, Ind. The search for Ariana Taylor, a missing Gary woman who was last seen Saturday night continues. Taylor’s mother believes someone knows where her daughter is.

“The thought of not knowing where your child is is unbearable,” Taylor’s mother said.

Taylor’s mother said Ariana told her she was going out with friends Saturday evening, and last saw her between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, Gary police responded to an accident scene near the I-65 and I-80/94 interchange. Officials said a vehicle left the expressway and crashed below.

The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the car. No one has heard from her since and she was reported missing on Sunday.

Mayor Jerome A. Prince released a statement that read the following:

“As a father and grandfather, I can’t begin to imagine the fear and pain Ariana’s family and friends are experiencing, but we will continue to do everything we possibly can to find Ariana and return her to her family.”

Taylor is about five feet, six inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Police looking for missing Gary woman after I-65 crash

GARY, Ind. — Police and family are looking for a missing 23-year-old Gary woman last heard from on Saturday night. Ariana Taylor was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes. On Sunday, Gary police responded to an accident scene near I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange. Police said the vehicle left […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Man, 19, linked to shooting of 11-year-old boy charged

CHICAGO — Police have filed charges against one person in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon. According to police, 19-year-old Trevor Reed is facing several felony gun charges. Authorities say Reed is not charged with shooting the boy, however.   Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Video released of suspect in homicide of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A video of the suspected killer of 12-year-old Nyzieya Moore has been released by Chicago police Saturday evening. The homicide occurred on March 1, 2022 in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip here.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Sports
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Northwestern

Local transgender activist Elise Malary identified as woman found dead along lakefront

Evanston resident and transgender activist Elise Malary was identified as the individual pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday, Evanston Police Department confirmed Saturday. Malary, who was viewed by many as a leader in the Chicago area’s LGBTQ+ community, was first reported missing on March 11. Malary’s family alerted EPD after losing contact with her on March 9. She was 31.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Family raises questions after man Tased, injured amid traffic stop

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The family of a Michigan City, Indiana man who was seriously injured amid his arrest is questioning the tactics deployed by police. Tahir Kelly went live on Facebook from Franciscan Hospital after an encounter with Michigan City, Indiana police.   Graphic video shows Kelly’s face, fractured after a run-in with Michigan City […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy