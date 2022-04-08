ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods Turns in Second-Round 74, Moving onto Weekend at Masters

Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe five-time champion at Augusta National had a slow start but a better second nine while still showing signs of physical struggle. Tiger Woods half bent over and half squatted down to flick away some leaves from his ball in the 18th fairway. He inhaled deeply and blew it out through...

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
CBS LA

Tigers Woods doesn't win at Masters, but finishes strong in comeback tournament

Tiger Woods walked up the 18th fairway, removed his cap and acknowledged roars from the patrons at Augusta National.He wasn't even close to winning the Masters. And it didn't matter.Woods shot a 6-over round of 78 on Sunday in the final round. He finished at 13 over for the week, his total of 301 by far his worst at the Masters and one shot off his worst 72-hole score ever as a professional.None of the numbers seemed that significant.This was Woods' comeback tournament that came just over a year after the car crash that nearly cost him his right leg, or worse. He said coming into the Masters that just getting back was an accomplishment.Woods was limping throughout his final round, and the limp seemed much worse Sunday than it was earlier in the Masters.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
FanSided

The Masters purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The Masters payout has increased for 2022 so we’re taking a look at the purse and the prize money the winner and every player in the field will make. The Masters is about to sadly come to a close on Sunday and it looks as if the 2022 trip to Augusta National Golf Club is down to a two-man race for the final 18 holes. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead on Friday but saw Cameron Smith make up ground on Saturday. Then, the two entered Sunday chasing the big-time payout in the final group.
GOLF
WSAV News 3

Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon. The Masters was anything but that Friday. The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Scottie Scheffler says he ‘cried like a baby’ ahead of the final Masters round

World number one Scottie Scheffler revealed he “cried like a baby” ahead of the final round of the Masters after claiming his first major title.Scheffler held a three-shot lead after 54 holes and carded a closing 71 at Augusta National to finish 10 under par and three shots clear of Rory McIlroy, despite four-putting the 72nd hole.“I was so overwhelmed and didn’t know I was ready for this,” Scheffler said. “I cried like a baby this morning.“I’ve dreamed of having a chance to play in this tournament, I teared up when I got my first invite in the mail. I...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tyrrell Hatton after two rounds at The Masters: "I'm not in a good mood"

Death, taxes, and Tyrrell Hatton raging at himself on the golf course. This time, his scene was The Masters. His foe? Putting. The Englishman, 30, did not hold back after two days of pain and mysery at Augusta National on the notoriously glacier-like greens. Hatton said he "felt sorry" for...
GOLF
WRDW-TV

Record $2.7 million prize awaits winner of this year’s Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National and a sterling silver trophy. And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters. Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament...
AUGUSTA, GA
Centre Daily

A brief look at the 2nd round of the Masters

A brief look at the second round Friday at the Masters (all times EDT):. LEADING: Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, posted a 5-under 67 and is at 8 under through two rounds. TRAILING: Charl Schwartzel, first-round leader Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama...
AUGUSTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith caddied at Masters par 3

Scottie Scheffler dominated the Masters to win the first major of his career on Sunday, and his wife Meredith got to enjoy the week with him. Scheffler dominated the final three rounds at Augusta National to continue his recent hot streak. He finished with a score of 12-under, which was five shots clear of runner-up Rory McIlroy. The win was Scheffler’s fourth of the season. On Wednesday, Meredith caddied for Scottie during the par 3 event.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, 22nd straight cut at the Masters

Tiger Woods got off to a bad start but averted disaster. After making four bogeys in his first five holes Friday, the five-time Masters champion steadied himself to sign for a 74 and is nine off the lead, tied for 19th place going into the weekend. Tiger Woods, statements. “Well,...
GOLF

