Warrants describe Norwalk man's final moments captured on own cellphone

Kurt Lametta used his cellphone to capture what became a deadly encounter with his landlord, Ellen Wink, on Jan. 20, inside 16 Nelson Ave. in Norwalk. The video is currently sealed, but search warrants filed in the case describe what the footage shows.

Wink allegedly let herself into the house to clean out the fridge because she was putting the house up for sale.

"Lametta asked Wink how she thinks she has the right to come into his house without any notice," according to one search warrant.

It goes on to state, "Just as Wink turns around and appears to walk away from Lametta, two gunshots are heard, and Wink is heard saying, 'You bastard' as she proceeds to walk toward Lametta through the kitchen while firing a handgun at Lametta."

The warrant says the video also shows Wink pick up the phone after Lametta collapsed, then walk outside and throw it in the bushes. Police recovered it when an officer later heard ringing in the bushes.

The footage appears to directly contradict what Wink initially said happened. Court documents state she called 911 after the shooting and reported, "My tenant came at me" and "I'm so tired of this guy."

Attorney Stephan Seeger, who represents Wink, previously said the video is not the slam dunk the prosecution may think it is.

"This is not the open and shut case that the state perceives it is," Seeger said following Wink's last court appearance. "There's a lot more to this story."

But during that hearing, Judge Gary White raised Wink's bond to $2.5 million based on that video. Seeger told News 12 Friday he plans on revisiting that soon.

Wink and Lametta had ongoing issues after Lametta allegedly stopped paying rent in September 2020. One search warrant mentions police were called four times over the previous five months because of disputes between them. In September 2021, Wink was arrested after she allegedly locked Lametta out of the house and brought his belongings to the dump. That case is still pending and has been sealed.

Wink was the Republican deputy registrar for the city of Norwalk but was fired after being charged with murder. She has not entered a plea yet. Wink is set to return to court in this case April 27.