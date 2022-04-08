ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jim Kaat on throwing first pitch on Minnesota Twins Opening Day with Tony Olivia

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Oliva and Jim Kaat, the newest Minnesota Twins to enter...

Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani Set Impressive MLB History On Opening Day

Opening Day is always a fun day. It’s a national holiday across the baseball world, kicking off what everybody hopes to be a historic and magical season. And Opening Day is no stranger to some historic and magical moments. The Los Angeles Angels got to witness a little bit...
ANAHEIM, CA
WUSA

Nationals fall to Mets 5-1 on Opening Day

WASHINGTON — For each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets sent Jacob deGrom to the mound on opening day and watched him throw at least five scoreless innings. This time, an injured deGrom was not available, so fill-in Tylor Megill took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and turned in a suitable impression of what the two-time Cy Young Award winner usually does in Game 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
Olivia, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Sports
KGO

Opening Day featured four female official scorers, a first for MLB

Alexandra Irving, an online producer for the San Francisco Chronicle and former softball catcher for more than a decade, was part of baseball history Friday night. Irving made her debut as an official scorer during the season opener between the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants, the fourth woman to score Opening Day across Major League Baseball this season -- a first for the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
Tony Oliva
Jim Kaat
IBWAA

Back to the Future: Baseball Edition

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has his hands full with multiple controversies.Arturo Pardavila III, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Everyone loves the Back to the Future movies as they are some of the more rewatchable movies ever. In Back to the Future Part II, Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel to 2015, which was 30 years ahead of the year the movie took place, in 1985. With that in mind, if time travel existed and we could travel ahead 30 years, to 2052, what would be different about Major League Baseball?
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Heim will catch for right-hander Dane Dunning on Saturday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. Mitch Garver moves to the bench. The Rangers implied team total of 3.8 runs...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day scores: Live updates from Dodgers-Rockies, Phillies-A's, more; Yankees win on walk-off

Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day is here... again. After 14 teams played their openers on Thursday, the league's other 16 teams are all in action Friday to begin their 2022 seasons. The Yankees got their 2022 off on the right foot on the field (after not coming to an extension agreement with Aaron Judge), beating the Red Sox in 11 innings with Josh Donaldson hitting a walk-off single. The Phillies, Dodgers, Rays and Giants are among the other teams in action in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
#Target Field#The Hall Of Fame
FanBuzz

Craig Biggio’s Son is Crafting His Own MLB Career

Craig Biggio needs no introduction. His 3,060 hits, seven All-Star selections and four Gold Gloves do all the talking. One of the key “Killer B’s” from the Houston Astros of the late 1990s and early 2000s, Biggio put together a legendary career that was worthy of induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Twins Offering Tickets as Low as $4 if Bought Before Midnight Tuesday

MINNESOTA- As baseball season begins, the Minnesota Twins are offering fans extremely low prices on regular-season home games, for a limited time. Through midnight Tuesday, April 21, and while supplies last, Upper-Level tickets will be available for $4, and Lower-Level tickets for $25 for all Monday through Thursday regular-season home games, according to the Twins’ Website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Reds, Twins minor leaguers suspended 80 games for violating drug program

NEW YORK -- Cincinnati Reds outfielder Brian Rey and Minnesota pitcher Ricardo Velez were suspended for 80 games each Friday following positive tests under the minor league drug program. Rey, on the roster of the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance GW501516, the commissioner's office said. Velez,...
CINCINNATI, OH

