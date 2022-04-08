ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

6 p.m. weather forecast for April 8

KARE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures should actually stay in the mid-50s...

www.kare11.com

KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRN News 2

Snow showers on the Plateau, 70s return tomorrow

The Cumberland Plateau could see 1/2″ of snow through midday. Temps there will drop below freezing, so watch bridges and overpasses on the Plateau. Breezy winds gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest this afternoon and there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 40s on the Plateau […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Mild snow showers with warmer temps following

For Saturday conditions have been mostly calm with the occasional snow along the NW wind belts. For Sunday we’ll see some snow showers in the morning with mild lake effect snow following in the afternoon. Throughout the next few days temperatures will warm up and by Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be in the 40s for some areas. So far St. Patrick’s Day conditions are looking to be mild and calm.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Latest clues to the long-range weather pattern

A fairly typical April pattern setting up across North America over the coming weeks with the main storm track starting to shift farther north in the United States as the Southern states continue to steadily warm. Lingering troughs across the northern U.S. and southern Canada will bring spells of cooler...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: A Few Strong Storms Possible Tuesday, Then Cold And Damp

Rain arrived by early afternoon and will be with us throughout the evening. There will even be some rumbles of thunder, but now severe weather is expected. The rain will try to work out of the area after midnight with much of the area rain-free by sunrise. Winds will remain breezy throughout the night with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-50s.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Occasional rain through Wednesday

WET: An approaching upper trough will bring rain back to Alabama today. Showers are lined up near the Mississippi border early this morning, but the rain will become widespread later today, and periods of rain will continue tonight and tomorrow as the upper air system slowly moves through. A few strong storms are possible near the Gulf Coast today, and over roughly the southern half of the state tomorrow. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” of severe storms for these areas; the main threat will come from strong, gusty winds.
ALABAMA STATE
Racine County Eye

Wind Advisory Issued by National Weather Service Till 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that is in effect until 10 p.m. this evening, March 25, 2022. Those in Racine, Kenosha, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties should take this advisory into consideration. This advisory also includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.To ensure you make the most of #Saturday, here's the #4cast with all the detail on what you can expect from the weather 👇 pic.twitter.com/TrgQkXAZae— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2022Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and...
ENVIRONMENT

