ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Police seize $600K worth of fentanyl following traffic stop

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJjMe_0f3uyYnq00

The Scottsdale Police Department seized more than 30 pounds of fentanyl contraband worth $600,000, officials say, during a traffic stop.

During the early hours of April 7, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation near Scottsdale and McKellips roads.

During the investigation, officers searched the vehicle and found 23 pounds of fentanyl pills and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Police officials say this amount of drugs has an estimated street value of $600,000.

Fentanyl is an opioid painkiller many times more powerful than heroin, and typically prescribed to treat severe pain. It frequently appears as an illegal street drug mixed with other narcotics.

The Scottsdale Police Department works with local, state, and federal agencies in the war against drugs, officials say.

“We encourage all citizens to not consume anything that is not prescribed to them and to remember #onepillcankill,” officials said in an emailed report about the incident.

Individual information about the suspects is being withheld due to the active investigation, officials say.

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

36 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — More than 36 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop outside of Tucson on I-10 on Thursday, Mar. 10, according to the Department of Public Safety. A DPS trooper and a U.S. Border Patrol agent pulled over 26-year-old Erick A. Jimenez, from Rio Rico, Arizona, who was going west on I-10 near Marana. After authorities searched Jimenez’s car, a stash of pills was found. Jimenez was arrested and booked into jail on drug possession and transportation charges.
TUCSON, AZ
Journal-News

Man arrested with drugs and a pickle following Butler Co. traffic stop

A vehicle stopped Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Butler County resulted the arrest of a man on felony drug charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:30 pm, a K-9 deputy assigned to the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics unit stopped a car traveling south on Interstate I-75. During the stop it was discovered the driver was in possession of marijuana and a large amount of a wax substance along with cash, according to the sheriff’s office. Also found in the search was a large packaged pickle.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Heroin#Drugs#Scottsdale Police
KSLTV

5-year-old driving ATV by himself dies in Arizona crash

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old child died in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in Havasu Heights, Arizona. Deputies said the young boy was the only person on the ATV. He was transported to a nearby...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
247
Followers
567
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

 https://www.paradisevalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy