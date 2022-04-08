ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

House amends bill requiring review of Blue Oval City contractors

By Rob Moore
 2 days ago

The Tennessee House of Representatives voted Thursday, April 7, to amend a bill that would require contractors working on Ford Motor Co.'s planned Blue Oval City to be reviewed by the State Building Commission.

The amendment to Senate Bill 2024, which passed along party lines, would require the CEO of the board of directors for the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee — where Ford is building its $5.6 billion auto manufacturing campus — to report the name and location of each entity that owns or leases a real estate interest in the Megasite.

“We’ve never had such an agreement with a company in the history of Tennessee,” state Rep. Tim Rudd said of the state’s partnership with Ford, which included $884 million in incentives. “So what this bill does, it provides an opportunity for full transparency.”

Rudd presented the bill for House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Each entity listed in the report would have to disclose the name and location of each business or third-party entity contracted to perform construction work at the site.

The motion drew criticism from two House members representing districts in West Tennessee: state Reps. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar, and Larry Miller, D-Memphis.

Miller, at one point a co-sponsor of the bill, expressed concern over a comment Rudd had made earlier, an implication that the Megasite Authority had rejected contractor applications “based on how much union participation was in their employee force.”

The Megasite Authority of West Tennessee provides services necessary for the operation and development of the Megasite, including entering leases, approving capital grants and issuing accountability agreements, which must also be approved by the State Building Commission.

Shaw said the legislature should give the Megasite Authority the benefit of the doubt while the project is still in its early stages.

“I don’t know why we think we got to watch over Blue Oval City night and day,” he said. “Let’s give them a chance, at least, and if they don’t do well, this legislative body can always come back and do whatever it needs to do to put Blue Oval City in its place.”

State Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, agreed with Rudd that the bill serves the single purpose of increasing transparency.

“If someone has a concern about not wanting transparency, they’re making the argument as to why we actually need this bill,” he said. “We have many different people involved in many different parts of the state, many different departments.”

The amended bill will now go back before the Senate.

If adopted by both chambers, each contracted business or third-party entity would be required to report the following information:

  • The name and principal place of business of the business or third-party entity
  • The physical location of where the construction was performed
  • Whether the construction work was performed by employees covered by the terms of a labor contract
  • The total monetary amount of the construction work performed and the total monetary amount of the construction work that was performed by employees subject to a labor agreement
  • The state of residence of each employee that performed the construction work

