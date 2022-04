BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -Emergency response teams were in full force at Southern Regional Jail on Thursday. Multiple sources confirm dozens of members of the state’s Corrections Emergency Response Team, (CERT), did a major sweep of the facility to look for drugs on Thursday. While the outcome of that search has yet to be made available, the state has previously confirmed the W.Va. Dept of Homeland Security is in the midst of an investigation into the conditions at the jail.

