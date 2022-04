The food truck Paprika ATX opened up relatively quietly back in late 2019 and has been slinging out great tacos and tortas ever since. It’s in the Highland neighborhood, parked right next to Michi Ramen on North Lamar, literally hidden behind another food truck - it can be a little tricky to find. The menu changes often, but we’ve enjoyed the taco de carnitas, the al pastor tacos, and taco de nopalitos, the latter of which comes packed full of well-seasoned prickly pear cactus and refried lentils.

RESTAURANTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO