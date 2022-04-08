Tulsa Police Investigating After Midtown Yoga Studio Burglarized

Tulsa Police are investigating after someone broke into a midtown yoga studio, stole an iPad and left behind a mess. The owner said she was shaken up when she learned someone broke in. While she does not know yet if insurance will help, she is optimistic the business will be okay.

It was a quick cleanup at "I Am Yoga,” where a door shattered by someone overnight was replaced by professionals in minutes. Inside, a mess was left behind after owner Melissa Cameron said she was told someone threw a large rock into the door.

"One our iPads was taken,” Cameron said. “And they knocked over some furniture and you know it just looked like they had run in, run out, really fast."

She found out Friday morning that whoever came by, also turned off the power. Cameron believes that was in attempt to avoid being seen on any surveillance cameras.

Between replacing the glass and filing a report with Tulsa Police, Cameron decided to cancel classes for the day. In her nearly three years at the location on 15th Street, she said the studio has never seen any trouble.

"We're a trauma informed yoga studio, so we try really hard to make sure everyone feels safe and that's a really important part of what we do,” Cameron said.

Going forward, she plans to set up a security camera that has a battery powered backup system. "Since we do have such a thoughtful community, I feel like we're gonna be okay and everyone's gonna come together and support us going forward so we can continue to be here,” she said.

Cameron said the studio does offer classes on weekends and plan to be open again Saturday.