ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Capitol Week In Review: Abortion Ban Captures National Headlines

By Storme Jones
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zI9q9_0f3uwcsw00

A proposed abortion ban sent to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk captured national headlines this week.

The House of Representatives voted to send the bill to the governor while a pro-choice rally was taking place outside the capitol Tuesday.

Senate Bill 612 would make performing an abortion a felony, bringing with it up to ten years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The bill makes an exception to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency.

Gov. Stitt has promised to sign every piece of pro-life legislation that makes it to his desk.

A Texas-style abortion ban allowing civil lawsuits against those who perform, aide or abet an abortion is on its way to the House after clearing a committee Wednesday.

The House Public Health Committee also passed a bill banning changing the gender on someone’s certificate. It now also heads to the full House of Representatives.

A bill that would ban a student driver from being behind the wheel while another student is riding as a passenger failed in a senate committee 5-to-5. It made an exception for students whose parents signed a waiver. It previously passed the House 91-to-1.

A House higher education committee advanced bills ensuring members of the National Guard receive in-state tuition rates and benefits covering the total cost of their degree.

The deadline for most bills to make it out of committee is next Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

GOP senator gives trucker protesters a Capitol tour

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) gave truckers in the so-called “People’s Convoy” a tour of the Capitol last week — even as the building remains mostly closed to the public. A senior congressional aide alerted the Department of Justice about the truckers’ presence out of concern that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Senate Bill#Lawsuits#Senate Committee#Capitol Week#The National Guard
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former GOP state lawmaker pleads guilty in Capitol riot

A former West Virginia state lawmaker who resigned after participating in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony related to the deadly riot. Derrick Evans had just been elected as a state delegate when he livestreamed himself pushing inside the US...
POLITICS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy