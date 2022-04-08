Crews Make Progress On New Pedestrian Bridge Over Arkansas River

The new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River by the Gathering place is getting closer to completion. You can see the old pedestrian bridge that was there for years is almost gone, as the new bridge makes its way across the river.

It will eventually connect with the Riverside trails in front of the Gathering Place, creating another option for people to get across the river to the trails on the west side.

The construction director for this project said if the river water level stays down and Tulsa doesn't get a lot of local rainfall, the bridge will be done next summer.