Relief from the heat on the way for SoCal

Much of the Southland was subjected to another day of summer-like weather Friday, with temperatures soaring into the 90s in most areas, but forecasters insisted a cool down will arrive by Saturday.

“Today is the last day of the heat wave and overnight temperatures should be cooler,” according to the National Weather Service. “The cool down will continue through the weekend and into early next week, with a chance of marine layer stratus returning. There is a slight chance of showers late Monday into Tuesday but less than one tenth of an inch of rain is expected.”

While a cool down is on the horizon, Friday was another sizzler. By mid-afternoon, areas including Long Beach, Fullerton and Chatsworth had already cracked the triple-digits, while Torrance, Burbank, Pasadena, Van Nuys, Woodland Hills and Santa Ana were all in the upper-90s.

Heat advisories will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita, L.A. County beaches, Los Angeles County mountains, San Gabriel Valley and inland coastal areas including downtown Los Angles. Much of Orange County was also under a heat advisory.

Forecast for April 9, 2022. | Graphic courtesy of NWSLA

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS advised.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”

There was no immediate word on temperature records Friday, but some records tumbled on Thursday.

Long Beach reached a high of 100 degrees on Thursday, topping the record for the date of 93, set in 1989, according to the National Weather Service. At Los Angeles International Airport, the temperature reached 95 degrees, also topping a 1989 record of 93.

In Orange County, Santa Ana baked in 99-degree weather, tying the 1989 record for the date.