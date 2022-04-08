ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California bill aims to remove homeless from river parkways

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Some lawmakers in California want to make it easier to remove homeless people living along rivers and other open spaces....

ron
1d ago

What about all the homeless riding bikes and walking neighborhoods stealing packages? These are real criminals, use our money on cleaning up crimes not using judges who don’t understand that a warrant means now not 5 months from now with no pd report! How can I file civil suit against the city and state? Judge Vogt you don’t understand your warrants?

Coffee Addict
1d ago

My dogs 🐕 don’t like the homeless they growl and show teeth 🦷 when they come around the homeless stay away lol 😂

