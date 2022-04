From yesterday's decision by Judge Trevor McFadden (D.D.C.) in U.S. v. Cudd:. Jenny Cudd moves to alter the Court's judgment against her denying her the right to possess a firearm while on supervision. A restriction on the right to possess a firearm is a discretionary condition of probation, not a mandatory one. See 18 U.S.C. § 3563(b). A discretionary condition can only be imposed by the Court "to the extent that such conditions are reasonably related to the factors set forth in section 3553(a)(1) and (a)(2) and to the extent that such conditions involve only such deprivations of liberty or property as are reasonably necessary for the purposes indicated in section 3553(a)(2)."

