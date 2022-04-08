ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Lutheran students sell bracelets to benefit Ukraine

By Nikelle Delgado
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwpHo_0f3uva5H00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The crisis in Ukraine has sparked many into action, including students at Rockford Lutheran, who have made bracelets in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Senior Emily Peterson said she’s helping sell the blue and yellow bracelets because she has a deep passion for the people there.

“These are people that I don’t know personally, but, like, I felt so much for them. And so, when I found out we were doing the fundraiser I was so excited because it was like I could actually do something to contribute to help these people,” she said.

For $5, a student can buy a bracelet, which allows them to opt out of the school’s dress code.

All of the money that will be raised will go to Rockford’s sister city, Brovary, in Ukraine.

The students have already raised over $700.

“Even though it might just be five dollars, when we come together as a family and all do that, we have an impact. So, I think the students have really, they have a really positive reaction to it,” said Jessica Iasparro, Director of Student Life at Rockford Lutheran.

Teachers and staff said they’ve seen the students going “above and beyond,” some bringing in $20 to purchase just one bracelet.

“They see this as making a tangible difference. If this results in blankets, if this results in more people getting shelter, if this results in more food in the refugee camps across the broader in Poland [then] this is awesome and we want to do more,” said Darren Hansen, head of the school’s theology department.

The Rockford Lutheran family hopes the initiative will inspire others to help to stand with the people of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

“I hope that people can realize that every little bit counts,” said Peterson. “I hope that people can realize they can make a contribution however small, however big, and that it has an impact and I hope people can see that.”

The bracelet project was started by organizers of a Peace Day in Rockford, where they gave 15,000 wristbands to schools around the stateline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford prays for Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A prayer vigil for Ukraine is scheduled at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church on Monday. The church, 1802 Pershing Ave., was founded by immigrants in the 1950s, including people from Ukraine. Christ the Savior plans to hold a 45 minute prayer service every Monday. The services are open to the public.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford churches hold events to support Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several ways to support Ukraine here in the Stateline: On Sunday, the Rockford Slavic Baptist Church is hosting a bake sale to benefit Ukraine, selling eastern European and American baked goods. Proceeds will go to help refugees. The bake sale will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford students “canstruct” to feed the homeless

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An effort to feed the homeless in Rockford is reaching new heights. Literally. Students from Rockford Lutheran collected a colossal tower of cans, which they made to look like a Rubik’s Cube. The “canstruction” not only feeds hungry stomachs, but also teaches students about engineering, design, architecture and teamwork. “Thank you, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Bracelets#Student Life#Rockford Lutheran#Ukrainian
WIFR

University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students “match” to their new homes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students rip open envelopes that revealed where they will be spending the next few years of their lives in residency. 55 students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford are among the future doctors. One of the universities student’s Rachel Miller just got matched and she is beyond thrilled, “I’m going to wash U or Washington University in St. Louis it is one of the top neurology programs in the nation so it’s kind of amazing!” Miller calls Rockford home but will pack her bags for Missouri to pursue her dreams of being a neurologist.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missionaries flee home in Ukraine for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A missionary couple forced to evacuate from Ukraine is back in Rockford. Garrett and Cassie Speck say it was hard to leave a place they considered home, but when they heard the bombs and air raid sirens, they knew it was time to go. “Our faith has sustained us, through all […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford elementary students get a taste of opera

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local elementary students got a taste of opera. Madison-based non-profit “Opera for the Young” performed Cinderella at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School in Rockford on Tuesday, and the kids took part as well. Some 4th graders also had roles in the show after more than two weeks of rehearsals. Teachers said that […]
ROCKFORD, IL
9&10 News

Petoskey Man Selling Custom Clock to Benefit People of Ukraine

A Petoskey resident is using his craftsman skills to benefit the people of Ukraine. Pat McKee has constructed a clock made out of an old ship, The Lark, which sank about 250 years ago. McKee salvaged the wreck decades ago and decided to rework it as a piece of Michigan history.
PETOSKEY, MI
Herald Community Newspapers

Girl Scouts sell bracelets, cookies in support of Ukraine

A local girl scout troop is working to raise funds for Ukraine, amid the ongoing war the country is involved in, following an attack by Russia last month. The Merrick-based juniors troop that consists of mostly Chatterton Elementary students, with one girl from Bellmore, has been selling bracelets since November, and they’ve decided to put the funds towards a good cause.
MERRICK, NY
WIFR

Rockford Period Project packs up hygiene bags for area students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Period Project hosted a “Blessings Bag Packing Party” Sunday afternoon. Volunteers packed essential hygiene products in goodie bags for area students. The goal was to build at least 60 bags going to Rockford Environmental Science Academy and Kennedy Middle Schools. The canvas bags were filled with tampons, pads, wipes, heating pads and acne patches. Organizer Katy Lovette said she came up with the idea a few years ago to help young people prepare for their periods.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Diocese joins Pope Francis in prayer for Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Catholic Diocese of Rockford joined Pope Francis and people of the Christian faith around the world in a special prayer for Ukraine on Friday. The Pope’s consecration prayer was translated into three dozen languages. Francis invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy