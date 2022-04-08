ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Baseball - Resilient Yankees, relieved fans welcome season once in doubt

By Amy Tennery
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Yankees fans had two things to celebrate on Friday: their team beat hated rival Boston and the season that some feared might never arrive, in fact, did.

The 2022 season was thrown into doubt after Major League Baseball (MLB) locked out its players in December and in March canceled the start of the regular season. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a detente had been reached nine days later.

“I’m so excited to be here – you have no idea,” said Mary Palma, 55, an educator from Westchester, New York, who braved the serpentine lines outside Yankee Stadium to watch the team’s home opener alongside a sellout crowd of 46,097. The Yankees topped the Red Sox, 6-5.

Palma said she was “depressed” during the rift between MLB and its players and that when she learned a deal was reached, “I was jumping up and down.”

Rainy weather on Thursday kept the Yankees, who were originally supposed to open the season at home on March 31 before the lockout forced a delay, to keep their fans waiting one more day. But seven other MLB games were played on Thursday.

At Friday’s Yankees game, Joe Evans and Rick Sherwood, best friends from Connecticut who have gone to 15 home openers, said they missed the past two due to the COVID-19 pandemic and feared they would miss another as the lockdown threw the season into doubt.

“I almost thought a couple weeks ago we weren’t going to have a season,” said Evans, 58, and the pair said they still felt some “animosity” over the protracted labor dispute.

“How about going back (to) ‘we play for the love of the game, not the money,’” said Sherwood.

“There will still be a little anger ... But we’re fans - we forgive.”

Forgiveness may come a little quicker after the Yankees vanquished their archrivals in dramatic fashion, with third baseman Josh Donaldson producing a walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning in his first regular-season game in pinstripes.

The game got off to a disastrous start for New York as four-time All-Star Gerrit Cole allowed three runs in the first inning, but first baseman Anthony Rizzo responded immediately with a 414-foot, two-run homer.

“Rizzo getting the two back right away in the first inning I thought was big,” said Donaldson. “We just kept at it. We just kept trying to grind out at bats ... The team resiliency - I think it’s just going to lead to good things in the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Nationals fall to Mets 5-1 on Opening Day

WASHINGTON — For each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets sent Jacob deGrom to the mound on opening day and watched him throw at least five scoreless innings. This time, an injured deGrom was not available, so fill-in Tylor Megill took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and turned in a suitable impression of what the two-time Cy Young Award winner usually does in Game 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Says He’s Breaking News: MLB World Reacts

Watch out, MLB world, some big news might be coming on ESPN2 tonight. This evening is the debut of the “KayRod” broadcast, hosted by Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez on ESPN2. Earlier today, Rodriguez teased the broadcast, saying he will be “breaking” news during the telecast on ESPN2....
MLB
numberfire.com

Phillies' Bryson Stott on hot corner Friday in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is starting on third base and batting eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics in Friday afternoon's season opener. What It Means:. Stott is making his MLB debut on the hot corner while Alec Bohm will be available off the bench. Matt Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Schwarber goes deep for Phillies in 9-5 win over Athletics

PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoksins took an informal poll inside the clubhouse on the popularity of new Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. “You guys like the new guy?" Hoskins said. “I like him.”. So did Phillies fans on opening day. And his teammates dig him, too. Schwarber slammed a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Joe Evans
Person
Rob Manfred
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day scores: Live updates from Dodgers-Rockies, Phillies-A's, more; Yankees win on walk-off

Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day is here... again. After 14 teams played their openers on Thursday, the league's other 16 teams are all in action Friday to begin their 2022 seasons. The Yankees got their 2022 off on the right foot on the field (after not coming to an extension agreement with Aaron Judge), beating the Red Sox in 11 innings with Josh Donaldson hitting a walk-off single. The Phillies, Dodgers, Rays and Giants are among the other teams in action in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Resiliency#Major League Baseball#The Red Sox
NBC Sports

A's 4, Phillies 1: No sweep for you

The Phillies’ offense was late-arriving Sunday afternoon. Jean Segura hit the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning for a home run but it wasn’t close to enough. The Phillies suffered a 4-1 loss to the Oakland A’s in the finale of the three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy