Roscoe, IL

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department wins blood drive contest

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We now have the results of the Harlem-Roscoe Battle of the Badges blood drive that took place on March 31st.

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department defeated the police department 23-18.

The real winners were the 111 lives saved by the blood drive.

The goal was to collect 40 units of blood. They came up a little short, with 37 units, but did see seven new donors.

The police and fire departments plan to do it again in the future, and hope more people will turn out to donate.

