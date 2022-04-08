ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Tri-Cities gang member gets 10 years in prison for intent to distribute narcotics

By KAPP-KVEW STAFF
 2 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — A known gang member who helped to operate a drug conspiracy in the Tri-Cities area has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of illegal narcotics with the intent to distribute them.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern Washington District, Kennewick local David Reyes (30), who goes by the monicker “Lil’ Monster,” had his residence searched on March 11, 2020. Authorities say that Reyes is a known member of the Sureno Gang.

When inside, Department of Corrections staff members recovered a variety of drugs that included an estimated 350 grams of methamphetamine, 280 grams of heroin, and an unnumbered amount of fentanyl pills that were inside a sweatshirt. Additionally, they located an electronic scale consistent with those used during drug distribution, and several thousands of dollars.

U.S. Attorney Waldref offered the following comments:

“The seamless partnership of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pasco Police Department, and Washington Department of Corrections lead directly to the apprehension of this Sureno Gang Member, who was distributing deadly narcotics while on state supervision. These types of federal, state, and local partnerships, coupled with community engagement, are necessary to rid our communities of this dangerous poison, thereby making our communities safer and stronger.” U.S. Attorney Waldref continued, “Today’s sentence will remove Mr. Reyes from our community for 10 years, sending a powerful signal that our office continues to vigorously prosecute those who distribute deadly narcotics in Eastern Washington.”

Reyes, whose drug operation mainly operated in the Tri-Cities, had prior run-ins with the law before this arrest.

