Look: Pete Alonso shares photo of nasty shiner he took during the Mets Opening Day win over Nationals

Thursday night’s Opening Day victory over the Washington Nationals wasn't all celebration for the Mets. Pete Alonso was hit in the shoulder late in the ninth , but the ball took a weird bounce right into the C-flap of his helmet while also catching his lip.

Despite the scary moment, Alonso shared a photo of the damage on Instagram, showing that he's ok while also adding some humor to a situation that could've been a whole lot worse.

Despite taking such a nasty shinner to the lip, Buck Showalter said it was never a consideration to nix Alonso from the lineup in Friday's game against the Nats.

"Just the opposite," Showalter told reporters Friday. "I knew how much he needed to play and wanted to play today."

The Polar Bear wasn't the only Met that got hit by a pitch that night. James McCann was hit in the shoulder during the sixth and was hit in the previous inning on a breaking ball with the bases loaded.

Let's just be glad that both Alonso and McCann came away from Nationals Park ok.